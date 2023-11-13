Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI): In a major crackdown on an international drug syndicate, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has seized 2 kg of cocaine worth around Rs 15 crore and arrested two key associates, including a Zambian national and a Tanzanian woman, an official said on Monday.

The operation was part of an effort to curb drug trafficking during the festive season, when demand for high-end party drugs like cocaine increases.

"The international network has its tentacles spread across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Goa, etc. In an effort to curb drug trafficking during the festive season, intelligence was gathered and it was noted that a notorious international drug syndicate has sketched a plan to smuggle cocaine into India. Urgent intervention in the input and development of the information led to the identification of a carrier named LA Gilmore, a Zambian national. A continuous investigation led to the identification of details of the Gilmore and soon information was gathered that he was to arrive at a Mumbai-based hotel for stay," according to an official release.

Accordingly, a team of NCB Mumbai officials was deputed to mount surveillance at a Mumbai-based hotel immediately. On November 9, the passenger named LA Gilmore was ascertained to have checked into the hotel. After a short while, LA Gilmore was intercepted and a search was conducted. Initially, no suspicious items were recovered from his belongings but a closer examination of the carry bag itself led to the identification of abnormalities along the bag layering. When cut open, 2 packets were recovered from the bag, and when further opened, Cocaine weighing a total of 2 kg was recovered.

"Gilmore had arrived in Mumbai on November 9 by flight and he had visited Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from Lusaka, Zambia for the drug consignment. He also mentioned some intermediaries in the region linked to drug trafficking. During questioning, it was observed that Gilmore was being directed by a handler. A tactful approach led to continued communication with them, who directed Gilmore to arrive in Delhi for the delivery of the baggage. Accordingly, the NCB-Mumbai team immediately reached Delhi to follow up on the matter. Accordingly, discreet surveillance was conducted in the designated area of delivery and a trap layout was laid. Finally, upon extensive field exercise, a Tanzanian lady named MR Augustino, who was to receive the consignment from Gilmore, was intercepted and later arrested on November 11 in Delhi, the release read.

Both persons are taken into NCB-Mumbai custody for further interrogation. The timely blow to this illegal drug trafficking circuit has convincingly made a breakthrough into the drug syndicates. (ANI)

