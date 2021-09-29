Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) In separate operations, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, from the western suburbs of Mumbai, and seized from them different banned drugs, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | India Leveraging Technology to Improve Health Infrastructure, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The anti-drug agency seized 102 grams of heroin, 64 grams of mephedrone (MD) and intermediate quantity of cocaine, he said.

Also Read | Poco C31 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India at 12 PM IST; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In the first operation, the Mumbai zonal team of the NCB on Tuesday apprehended Kadar Majid Shaikh at Bandra west and seized 102 grams of heroin from him, the official said.

A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Shaikh.

In another operation on Wednesday at Oshiwara in Andheri west, the agency arrested a Nigerian national and recovered from him 64 grams of MD and intermediate quantity of cocaine, he said.

The accused was identified as Eze John. He was chased for half a kilometre and nabbed near Vicino Mall in Oshiwara, he said.

"It has been observed that Nigerian drug peddlers live in high-profile areas of Mumbai such as Bandra and Andheri, so that they can easily deliver the contraband to the customers easily," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)