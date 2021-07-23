Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) A portion of a vacant ground-plus-five storey building in Antop Hil in Mumbai collapsed at around 8:30pm on Friday, a civic official said.

The official said the eastern part of building number 10 in Punjabi Camp, opposite Hari Manzil, collapsed, but no one was injured as the structure was vacant.

Earlier in the day, a single-storeyed house had collapsed in Govandi, with officials stating that four people had died so far in the incident.

