Mumbai, November 13: Mumbai police have registered a case against 32 people including the promoter of the Mahadev betting app under various sections of fraud and gambling. According to the information, two prominent businessman names have also been included in the case. Police registered a case including Mahadev Betting App promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal and Shubh Soni, under various sections of fraud and gambling, based on the complaint of Prakash Bankar, a social worker from Matunga.

According to the information, social worker Bankar has claimed that people have been defrauded to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore. "The accused were playing gambling and other games through the app. Illegal earnings worth crores were made through it," the complaint said. Matunga police registered a case against under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 120 (B) of IPC. The accused Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal and others used to receive money every month through hawala transactions. Mahadev Betting App Case: Mumbai Police Register FIR Against 32 People for ‘Fraud’ of Rs 15,000 Crore

Earlier, The Noida Police booked 18 accused in the Mahadev App case under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting APP syndicate in which the promoters of this betting syndicate are allegedly sitting abroad and remotely running thousands of panels across India with the help of their friends and associates.

According to the ED it has already arrested 4 accused persons and seized proceeds of crime worth more than Rs 450 Crore and has filed a prosecution complaint against 14 accused persons. On November 2 ED received intelligence input that large amount of Cash is being moved in Chhattisgarh by the promoters of Mahadev APP in relation to Assembly Elections scheduled on 7th & 17th of November, 2023. ED conducted searches at Hotel Triton and another location in Bhilai and successfully intercepted a Cash Courier Asim Das who was allegedly sent from UAE especially, to deliver large amount of Cash for electioneeringexpenses of the ruling Congress Party. Mahadev Online Book App, 21 Other Betting Apps Banned by Government Amid ED’s Money Laundering Probe

ED claims that from the questioning of Asim Das, and from the forensic examination of the phone recovered from him, and examination of an email sent by one of the high ranking accused of Mahadev network many startling allegations have come forth, namely, that regular payments have allegedly been made in the past and so far around Rs 508 Crore have been paid by Mahadev APP Promoters to Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

