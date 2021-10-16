Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested four people from the Malad area and seized fake currency on Friday.

According to the police, fake currency notes with the denomination of Rs 2000 which had a face value of Rs 2,28,000 was recovered from them.

