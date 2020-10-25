Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Sunday said that it will oppose the bail plea of the accused involved in the assault of traffic police Head Constable Eknath.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Yashasvi Yadav while talking to ANI said: "Head Constable Eknath had booked a woman and man who were riding a two-wheeler for not wearing a helmet in the Kalbadevi area. They started abusing the Head Constable and attacked him."

"Mumbai Police will not tolerate such activities. Immediately a case was lodged against them under section 353 of IPC. They were arrested and are under police custody," he added.

Yadav further said, "Head Constable Eknath did not retaliate even on being attacked and he will be rewarded accordingly by the Mumbai Police."

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police had arrested two people including a woman for assaulting a Mumbai Police traffic personnel on duty on Kalbadevi Road after the act was caught in a viral video.

However, the woman alleged that initially, she was abused by the traffic police personnel after which she behaved in the manner.

The two accused have been identified as Sadashiv Tiwari and Mohsin Nizamuddin Khan.A case has been registered under sections 353, 332, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

