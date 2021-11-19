Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 238 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a civic official said. It took the infection tally of the metropolis to 7,60,738 and death toll to 16,302. With 272 people discharged from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 7,39,075, which is 97 per cent of the caseload. It left the country's financial capital with 2,808 active cases, the official said. As many as 33,273 samples were examined for coronavirus infection since Thursday evening, raising the number of tests conducted so far in Mumbai to 1,20,71,185. The case tally doubling time now stands at 2,274 days and the average growth rate of cases between November 12 and 18 was 0.03 per cent, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

It also revealed that the metropolis currently has 14 sealed buildings, while no area has been declared a containment zone.

