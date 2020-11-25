Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases grew to 2,78,590 with the addition of 1,144 new cases on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on.

The country's financial capital has witnessed a rise in the single-day infection count for the second consecutive day after dropping to 800 cases on Monday.

The city's death toll due to the virus increased to 10,723 with 17 fresh fatalities, the civic body said.

The data pointed out that the number of recovered patients went up to 2,53,604, which is about 91 per cent of the tally, with 701 patients getting discharge from the hospitals.

The number of active COVID-19 patients also rose to 11,101, it said.

According to the data, the city's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases came down to 206 days from 218 days on Tuesday, while the average growth rate increased to 0.34 per cent from 0.32 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the city is 18.17 lakh.

According to the BMC data, the city has 401 number of containment zones and 4,722 sealed buildings.

Recently, the number of containment zones and sealed buildings gone down below 400 and 4,000 respectively, but it has again witnessed the rise.

