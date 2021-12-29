Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Mumbai reported 2,510 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the financial capital has reported 2,510 new cases, one death and 251 recoveries on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Teacher Held for Marrying Her 17-Year-Old Minor Student in Perambalur.

Mumbai has 8,060 active cases and the recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.Presently, 45 buildings have been sealed in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra cabinet minister Aditya Thackeray chaired a meeting at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Maharashtra Govt Announces Fresh Restrictions As COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Shoot Up to 2,510; Check Details.

In the meeting, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other health officials were also present.

In a series of tweets, Aditya Thackeray said, "As the cases are rising rapidly, we urge everyone not to panic. However, we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated, masked up. This is a time to protect one's self and thereby protect others."

Thackeray informed, "In the next 48 hours, BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age."

"We have also asked all the covid care jumbo centres to be at the stand by, at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure. Testing and tracing protocols for all that have been operational all through were reviewed too," he added.

He informed that in the meeting, they also discussed covid appropriate behaviour guidelines and public place event issues, especially with the New Year being around the corner.

Meanwhile, India reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)