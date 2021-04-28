Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Mumbai on Tuesday reported 4,014 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,35,541, while more than twice as many patients recovered from the infection during the day, said an official.

Also, 59 more patients succumbed to the infection, he said.

The city had registered 3,876 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count since March 30, and 70 deaths on Monday.

With the addition of 4,014 new cases, the citys COVID-19 tally increased to 6,35,541, while the death toll rose to 12,912, the official said.

Also, 8,240 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the count of recovered cases to 5,55,101, he said.

The financial capital is now left with 66,045 active cases.

As many as 30,428 more tests were conducted to detect coronavirus, raising the number of samples examined so far to 53,02,490, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of Mumbai stood at 87 per cent, while overall growth rate (between April 20 and 26) was 1.01 per cent, he said.

The case doubling rate of the city was 68 days, he added.

There are 111 active containment zones in Mumbai, while 1,131 buildings have been sealed because of a sizeable number of residents there testing positive for COVID-19, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)