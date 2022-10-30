Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday recorded 84 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 11,53,944, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The toll remained unchanged at 19,738, while the count of recoveries rose to 11,33,679 after 118 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Of the latest cases, 16 patients have been hospitalised. Eight patients are currently on oxygen support, the official said.

With this, the city is left with 527 active cases, he said.

As many as 4,131 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,84,50,909.

The recovery rate stands at 98.2 per cent, while the overall growth rate between October 23 and 29 is at 0.007 per cent and the doubling rate is 9,804 days, the official added.

