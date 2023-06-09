Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported five COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,856, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,773, a civic official said.

Also Read | Punjab Government Seizes 17,000 Kg of ‘Lahan’, 320 Litres of Illicit Liquor From Hoshiarpur.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added that the metropolis reported eight cases and no death on Thursday.

Also Read | Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Says He, MLA Brother Received Death Threat Calls; Two Detained.

The recovery count increased by eight to touch 11,44,037, leaving the city with an active caseload of 46, he said.

So far, 1,88,82,708 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 634 in the last 24 hours, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and overall growth rate of cases between June 2 and 8 is 0.0005 per cent.

The caseload doubling time is 1,24,953 days, as per official data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)