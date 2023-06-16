Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported six COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,900, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,773, a civic official said.

It was a rise from the four cases reported on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,44,083, leaving the city with an active caseload of 44, he said.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between June 9 and 15 is 0.0005 per cent, as per BMC data.

The caseload doubling time is 1,44,688 days.

So far, 1,88,88,354 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 755 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

