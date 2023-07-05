Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) A huge portion of a road caved-in on Wednesday morning in Mumbai's Chunabhatti area, trapping several vehicles parked there, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, a fire brigade official said.

As per primary information, the road caved-in at around 9 am near a college in Chunabhatti area, the official said.

Fire bridge, civic staff and police rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area around the affected road, he said.

There is no report of injury to anyone, but several vehicles parked on the roadside have been trapped, the official said.

