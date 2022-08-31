Mumbai, Aug 31 (PTI) The Mumbai traffic police have set up five control rooms at important places, erected watch towers, and imposed traffic and parking restrictions as the ten-day Ganpati festival began on Wednesday, an official said.

Barricading is done on important roads in the metropolis to segregate the procession crowd and the returning crowd for safety purposes.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed beginning Thursday. As many as 74 roads have been closed for traffic while one-way vehicular movement will be allowed on 54 roads. Plying of goods vehicles is banned on 57 roads while parking restrictions are imposed at 114 places in the city, the official said.

Traffic control rooms have been set up at important immersion places including the sea fronts at Girgaon, Shivaji Park, and Juhu, Malad-Malwani T Junction and the Ganesh Ghat in Powai.

Police cranes, BMC cranes and high-capacity cranes are being stationed at strategic locations to handle contingencies in the event of the breakdown of vehicles, the official added.

The immersion processions are taken out on varying days during the festival. While household idols are generally immersed five days after Ganesh Chaturthi, big idols are taken out in processions on the last day of the festival, 'Anant Chaturdashi', which falls on September 9.

Police have appealed to citizens to cooperate by following traffic rules.

The festival is celebrated on a bigger scale this time without pandemic curbs after a gap of two years.

