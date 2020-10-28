Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi increased to 3,522 with 14 more persons testing positive for the infection on Wednesday, according to a senior BMC official.

He said 3,066 COVID-19 patients in Dharavi have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The official said the slum-dominated area has only 148 active COVID-19 cases at present.

The civic body has stopped sharing death figures from the densely populated locality.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population of more than 6.5 lakh.

