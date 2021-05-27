Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Dharavi locality in Mumbai reported just three new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

This is the lowest single-day COVID count reported from the locality since the second wave hit the country in late February this year.

Dharavi, known to be Asia's largest slum, houses over 8 lakh people in a densely populated area.

In the first wave of COVID-19, the Dharavi model of fighting the pandemic was acknowledged and appreciated worldwide. As many as 6,798 positive cases have been reported from the locality so far, including 62 active cases.

On December 25 last year, Dharavi reported zero fresh COVID cases.

Cases in Maharashtra have also come down significantly, considering over 60,000 people were testing positive for the coronavirus daily around mid-April. 24,136 new COVID cases, 36,176 patient discharges, and 601 were reported deaths on Wednesday.

There are currently 3,14,368 active cases in the state. A total of 52,18,768 discharges and 90,349 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

