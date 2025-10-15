New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Mayor of Delhi, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, today announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has delighted its employees this festive season by disbursing the bonus for the financial year 2024-25 well ahead of Diwali.

A total amount of Rs 48.70 crore has been successfully disbursed to employees across MCD Headquarters, zones, and hospitals. This early disbursement marks a significant milestone in the Corporation's ongoing commitment to employee welfare.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Gets BJP Ticket From Alinagar Constituency.

Highlighting a progressive move towards digitalisation, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh stated that, for the first time in MCD's history, the Finance Department has implemented an online bonus bill generation and disbursement system through its Pay Module. This innovation has ensured a faster, smoother, and more transparent process for bonus payments.

The Mayor further noted that, through this new finance module, bonus payments are now credited promptly, ensuring that employees receive their Diwali gift on time. Drawing and Disbursing Officers can generate bonus bills not only for current employees but also for retired, repatriated, and deceased employees who are eligible under the rules. The module simplifies and accelerates the bill processing workflow. Its easy retrieval of bills and streamlined record maintenance further enhances administrative efficiency.

Also Read | Ajmer Dargah-Temple Dispute: Hindu Sena Chief Vishnu Gupta Files Fresh Petition Seeking Sealing of Site.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh congratulated the Finance Department for this significant achievement and reaffirmed MCD's commitment to leveraging technology for better governance and employee satisfaction.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also announced a "bonus" for 14.82 lakh state employees before Diwali. The state government will bear an expenditure of Rs 1,022 crore for this. A bonus of up to Rs 6,908 per employee, based on 30 days' emoluments, will be given, as per reports from the UP CM's office.

Along with this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced an ad hoc bonus for approximately six lakh state government employees on the occasion of Diwali on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the bonus would be extended to those working at pay level L-12 or with a grade pay of Rs 4,800 or less. He said that each eligible employee would receive a maximum ad hoc bonus of Rs 6774.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Special Gift for State Government Employees on the Occasion of Diwali! Our government, dedicated to good governance, has announced the provision of an ad hoc bonus for approximately 6 lakh employees on the auspicious occasion of Diwali." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)