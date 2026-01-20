New Delhi, January 20: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is currently awaiting several key administrative and environmental clearances to expand its waste-processing infrastructure. The proposed upgrades at the Tehkhand and Okhla waste-to-energy (WTE) plants are part of a broader strategy to bridge a significant gap in the city’s daily waste management and reduce the burden on its three saturated landfills.

The civic body expects to receive environmental clearance for the expansion of the Tehkhand facility by the end of February. A subcommittee from the Union Environment Ministry conducted an inspection of the site in late November 2024, and the proposal is scheduled for review by the ministry's environment committee in early February.

The planned expansion aims to increase the plant's daily processing capacity from 2,000 metric tonnes (MT) to 3,000 MT. Beyond waste volume, the project will boost power generation from 25 megawatts (MW) to 45 MW. Additionally, the facility will be equipped to produce approximately 20,000 cubic metres of biogas daily, which can be converted into nearly eight tonnes of bio-CNG.

Administrative Hurdles at Okhla

While environmental clearance for the Okhla plant's expansion was secured in 2023, the project currently faces administrative delays. The MCD is in negotiations to sign a supplementary deed with the private concessionaire to increase capacity from 1,950 MT to 2,950 MT.

However, because the plant sits on land owned by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the MCD requires a formal 20-year lease extension before work can begin. NDMC officials have confirmed that the relevant documents are currently under examination. Once finalized, the Okhla expansion is expected to be completed by March 2027, with power output rising to 40 MW.

Bridging the Processing Gap

The urgency of these projects is underscored by the current disparity between waste generation and processing capacity in the capital. Delhi generates approximately 11,500 MT of municipal solid waste every day, but existing facilities at Okhla, Ghazipur, and Narela-Bawana can only process about 7,500 MT.

This leaves a daily shortfall of roughly 4,000 MT, which continues to accumulate at the city’s aging landfills. Officials noted that meeting the 2027 deadlines for these expansions is critical to preventing further "legacy waste" build-up and complying with environmental mandates from the National Green Tribunal.

Strategic Shift Toward Recycling

In addition to increasing capacity, the MCD is introducing new requirements for plant operators to manage processing byproducts. Future contracts will mandate the installation of recycling facilities to convert fly ash and inert materials into marketable products, such as bricks. This move is intended to ensure that the process of generating energy from waste does not simply create a new category of debris to be dumped at landfill sites.

