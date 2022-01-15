Kottayam (Kerala) [India], January 15 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday slammed Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai for praising China and insulting those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

In a statement issued by the Union Minister of State, he said, "CPIM should apologize to the nation for S Ramachandran Pillai's pro-China statement. He has insulted the soldiers and their families who have sacrificed their lives to protect our nation.

"Due to the blind enmity towards PM Modi, CPIM leaders even hate their homeland. CPIM should make clear whether Ramachandran's stand is the official stand of CPIM," he said.

Ramachandran Pillai courted controversy as he said "India's campaign against China is an attack to CPIM". He was addressing the CPIM Kottayam district committee meeting on Thursday.

While addressing party workers in Kottayam, S Ramachandran Pillai said, "China has got the strength to question the dominance of America over the world. That is why an organized campaign against China is going on globally."

"Now when the Communist Party in China is celebrating its 100th anniversary, it has become a moderately prosperous country. In India, the aim of the campaign against China is to attack CPIM and to give rise to people's sentiments against us (CPIM). We have to resist these conscious campaigns. We have faced such things earlier also," S Ramachandran said. (ANI)

