New Delhi, January 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which is observed as Thiruvalluvar Day.

Sharing a video showcasing an aerial view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue located in Tamil Nadu that he shot last year ahead of his election rally in Kanyakumari, the Prime Minister said Thiruvalluvar's ideals "stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth."

"On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay tributes to the great Thiruvalluvar. His ideals are insightful and practical...they stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth. Sharing a video I took last year of the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari," PM Modi tweeted. The video shows an incredible bird's-eye view of both the structures. Startup India Initiative: PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Over 150 Startups at 10:30 AM Today.

Vivekananda Rock Memorial was built in the memory of philosopher Swami Vivekananda, while the 133 feet tall Thiruvalluvar Statue is a tall stone sculpture of the famous Tamil poet saint.

