Haflong, Apr 19 (PTI) The number of persons who died after consuming wild mushrooms in Assam's Dima Hasao district has increased to two with one more casualty reported on Tuesday, hospital authorities said.

Four others, who were taken ill, are undergoing treatment at Haflong Civil Hospital and the condition of one of them is serious, they said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Man Threatens to Reveal Woman's HIV Status, Extorts Rs 2.8 Lakh From Her.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Sujita Tamang.

A 65-year-old man died while being brought to the facility on Monday.

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G Key Specifications Tipped Online Ahead of India Launch.

All the six people had consumed wild mushrooms a week back in the 8 Kilo area under Umrangso police station.

After eating the mushrooms, they developed nausea and started vomiting a day later following which they were admitted to Umrangso Primary Health Centre.

They were referred to Haflong Civil Hospital on Monday when their condition continued to deteriorate.

At least 11 people died of mushroom poisoning in some districts of upper Assam earlier this month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)