Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 23 (ANI): A local singing group has taken up the initiative to raise awareness against the menace of drug addiction in the Kashmir valley in their unique way.

The Kashmiri singing troupe invited youngsters to a music concert at Tagore Hall in Srinagar in an effort to spread a message to stay away from drugs. The group requested the youngsters to take up art forms like music or other activities which would have a constructive and positive impact on their lives.

"Music and singing are great ways to spread a strong message that aims for a fundamental change of behaviour. I think this is a great way to bring everyone on the same page and talk about something refreshing," Shakir Ahmad, a participant, said.

Famous Kashmiri singers took part in the musical and also asked the youth to involve themselves in musical therapies to take away attention from drug abuse.

"We want to teach and collaborate with the local talent. The youngsters of Kashmir need direction and ample opportunities. Music is an amazing way to collaborate and take their minds away from drugs to things that will help in the holistic development of their minds," Mehmeet Syed, a Kashmiri singer, said.

"There is infinite talent amongst the Kashmiri youth but they lack opportunities. They don't have enough avenues, hence, we're trying to generate some awareness against drug abuse in our own way. Musical therapies can work wonders and we want maximum people to participate and better their lives," Bilal Ahmad, organiser of the show, told ANI. (ANI)

