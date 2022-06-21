Mysuru, June 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had breakfast with the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru at the palace here, where the famous 'Mysore pak' and 'Mysore masala dosa" were part of the menu.

The PM, who led the Yoga Day celebrations on the premises of the 'Amba Vilas Palace' here, drove back to the palace for breakfast on the invitation from the royal family after inaugurating the 'Innovative Digital Yoga Exhibition' at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, earlier in the day had shared the stage with Modi at the Yoga Day event.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said she had written a letter to the Prime Minister, inviting him for breakfast.

"I had invited to come to our house -- it may be a palace for others -- for breakfast, when he comes to Mysuru for Yoga Day. I had written a letter to him and he has accepted it, and we are happy," she said.

Being in Mysuru the menu will naturally be South Indian, along with PM's preferences if any, she said, adding that "Mysore Pak which has origins in Mysuru is certainly part of the menu, also Mysuru masala dosa...."

