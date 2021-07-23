New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Goa from Saturday, and attend several programmes and hold review meetings to strengthen the party at the booth level.

The BJP said in a statement that Nadda will reach Dabolim airport in Goa in the afternoon and later meet party MPs, MLAs and other leaders.

He will also meet state office bearers and district presidents, among others.

The party said Nadda will be visiting some notable temples and a mutt.

On Sunday, the BJP president will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast and later address a press conference, the party said.

Goa is among the five states which will face assembly polls early next year.

