Kohima, Sep 13 (PTI) A key student organisation of Nagaland on Tuesday objected to the conduct of oral interviews comprising 12.5 per cent of the total marks in recruitment tests of Grade-III employees in various departments of the state government.

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) believes that this mechanism may be misused leading to recruitment of ineligible people, its president Kegwayhun Tep told a press conference.

Demanding scrapping or minimising the percentage of viva voce, the NSF chief said, “We will not disturb the process of filling up examination forms or the conduct of written examinations and skill tests. But we will not allow oral interviews in any case.”

The Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) recently announced that Combined Staff Recruitment Examination for filling up around 600 posts will be held on November 11 and 12. Forms for that exam can be submitted online from September 15 to October 10.

Setting total marks for the written examinations and skill tests between 250 and 450 for various categories, the NSSB notified that oral interviews would comprise 12.5 per cent of the total marks.

“Giving such high importance to viva voce may open up avenues for the authorities concerned to indulge in malpractices during the recruitment process. The NSSB was set up to promote meritocracy and ensure that deserving candidates are recruited through an open and fair competition. But this will defeat the very purpose for which the NSSB was formed,” Tep said.

The Nagaland government constituted the NSSB on July 31, 2020, following pressure from student bodies, especially the NSF, to provide equal opportunity to the educated unemployed youth of the state. However, it actually started functioning with the appointment of the first chairman on February 16 this year.

The NSSB is mandated to conduct recruitment examinations for Group C posts under various Nagaland government departments.

The NSF on September 10 submitted a representation to the chief secretary of Nagaland to press for its demand.

