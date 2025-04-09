Kohima, Apr 9 (PTI) Altogether 19 Naga tribes from Nagaland and Manipur came together on Wednesday protesting against the Centre's decision to erect fences along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The public rally, organised by the Angami Public Organisation (APO) with the participation of 18 other Naga tribes of the two states, was held at Old MLA Junction in the heart of Kohima.

The protesters showed their solidarity by wearing traditional attire. The administration regulated the traffic, while business establishments remained shut for around three hours in the town.

They submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the Governor of Nagaland La Ganesan, raising several key demands regarding the border issues and policies affecting the indigenous Naga people.

It was signed by leaders of Angami and other 14 tribal bodies of Nagaland, including Konyak, Chakhesang, Lotha, Sangtam, Rengma, Tikhir, Chang, Khiamniungam, Yimkhiung, Pochury, Zeliang, Ao, Phom and Sumi and four Naga tribes of Manipur – Maram, Poumai, Tangkhul and Mao.

Through the letter, they emphasised the need to stop the fence construction at the border immediately to restore the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

It also called for the removal of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) from Nagaland, a decision that they said undermines the rights of the indigenous population.

The protest was sparked by the announcement made on February 6, 2024, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which outlined the scrapping of the FMR and the construction of border fences across the Indo-Myanmar border.

This move was met with widespread opposition, including the Government of Nagaland, as the Nagas view the border as a cultural and historical boundary rather than a territorial division.

"Having voiced our concerns with the fervent plea to reconsider the decision through representations from various quarters of the society and the Nagaland state government passing a resolution opposing the repealing of the FMR, there was high expectation that better sense would prevail taking into account the ground realities," the letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The Naga people have long inhabited these borderlands, and many see the government's new policies as a violation of their indigenous rights, it said.

The government's revised border guidelines, issued in December 2024, limit cross-border movement to just 10 km from the border and impose a "border pass" system.

This has been perceived as a direct infringement on the freedom of movement for those living in the border region, the letter said, adding that the introduction of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) for Nagaland further exacerbated concerns, as it restricts foreign access to the region, potentially damaging the local economy and tourism.

The letter stressed the historical connection the Naga people have to their land and called for a return to the original form of the FMR, which allowed Naga communities on both sides of the border to move freely within a radius of 40 km.

This arrangement, which was later reduced to 16 km and now stands at just 10 km, has been seen as a necessary compromise to maintain the cultural ties and economic connections of the Naga people across the India-Myanmar border.

The protestors also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the PAP and RAP requirements in Nagaland saying that these measures, combined with the border pass system, will further marginalise the Naga people and infringe upon their rights.

They expressed deep concern over the threat these policies pose to the traditional ways of life of the Naga people, who have long considered the borderlands a unified space, socially, culturally, and economically.

The appeal highlighted the significance of respecting indigenous rights in the context of border policies, citing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The declaration emphasises the right of indigenous communities, particularly those divided by international borders, to maintain cultural, political, economic, and social ties across borders.

Stressing that this is not merely a local or regional issue, but one that affects the very identity and livelihood of the Naga people, they urged the Centre to consider the historical and cultural implications of these policies and to engage in a more inclusive dialogue with the indigenous communities to ensure that their rights are protected.

The speakers at the rally expressed their collective determination to resist any attempts to compromise the indigenous rights of the Naga people and also reiterated their demands, calling for the immediate revocation of the border pass system, halting the border fencing plan, and restoring the FMR in its entirety.

They made it clear that they would not tolerate any violations of their ancestral rights and would continue to fight for their legitimate claims.

