Kohima (Nagaland) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Nagaland Board of School Education on Friday announced the results of the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (Class 12) Examination 2025.

Lungyihangle Nring from St. Paul Hr. Sec. School, Dimapur, topped the HSLC (Class 10) Examination with 98.67 per cent.

In the HSLC Examination, 5,453 students from government schools enrolled, and 48.41 per cent of them qualified. 15,976 students from private schools, with 87.64 per cent qualifying, and 884 students were repeaters, with 14.59 per cent qualifying.

In the HSSLC (Class 12) Examination, Vikhono Senotsu from GHSS, Jotsoma, Kohima with 96.20%, Arti Kumari from Ram Janaki Higher Secondary School, Dimapur with 94.60 per cent and Snigtha Mukherjee from St. John Higher Secondary Residential School with 93.40 per cent topped the Arts, Commerce and Science Streams respectively.

In the HSSLC (Class 12) Examination, 12,404 students, 1,027 students, and 3,218 students enrolled for the Examination in Arts, Commerce and Science Stream respectively with a pass percentage of 84.05 per cent, 81.40 per cent, and 76.54 per cent respectively.

The number of centres set up for the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations were 97 and 68 respectively. (ANI)

