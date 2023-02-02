Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], February 2 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for transporting illegal alcohol and 57 cases of assorted Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were seized from their two vehicles which were also impounded, police said.

The Dimapur CID unit officials on Wednesday seized two vehicles, a Gypsy and Scorpio carrying illicit liquor while conducting an operation in Dimapur.

The accused were transporting the alcohol from Assam to Dimapur, the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

