Kohima, Nov 15 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang on Wednesday called upon the people of the state to aim to defeat tribalism and to stand as Nagas.

Nagaland, a tribal state has 17 recognized major tribes and several sub-tribes spread over 16 districts.

Speaking during the flagging off ceremony of a Tribal March organised by the Tribal Affairs Department as part of the celebration of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas in the state capital Kohima, Zeliang hoped the tribal march will bring more unity and a sense of brotherhood among the tribes.

"Let us aim to defeat tribalism and be united as a Naga," the deputy chief minister appealed.

Zeliang said the Government of India has rightly chosen November 15 as Jan Jatiya Divas as it is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a revered tribal freedom fighter.

"While we remember many great personalities in the struggle for Independence, some tribal leaders are rarely remembered in honour of their contribution. There may be such personalities from the Naga community who may have gone unnoticed so we should trace back and keep records and set aside a day to celebrate their lives," he said.

Secretary of Tribal Affairs Department, Angelina Tajen, highlighted the Central government's recognition of tribal contributions, leading to the implementation of various welfare schemes for the tribals.

Hundreds of Nagas, both male and female, from different tribes attired in traditional attire, joined the tribal march from Kohima College to Nagaland Assembly gate.

