New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Nagaland’s Dimapur is among those railway stations which are part of the central government’s redevelopment plan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for 508 railway stations across the country under the 'Amrit Bharat Station' scheme.

The Dimapur railway station connects some upper Assam districts with Guwahati and the rest of India.

The estimated cost for the upgradation of Dimapur railway station to a world-class station would be about Rs 265.6 crore.

“It is a historic day for the people of Nagaland, for the first time the world-class station in Dimapur Railway Station, the people are going to witness it,” MLA and Advisor for Tribal Affairs, Nagaland, Tovihoto Ayemi told ANI.

Sharing his personal feeling, the Advisor expressed happiness that Prime Minsiter Modi mentioned Dimapur and Nagaland in his speech during the laying of the foundation stone and stated that the state and its happy were very happy on this occasion.

The 508 stations chosen for the redevelopment project, are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana, 13 in Karnataka among others.

The mega redevelopment project is estimated to cost worth Rs 25,000 crore approximately.

The project aims at ensuring the provision of modern passenger amenities along with well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers. The design of the station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country. (ANI)

