Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 17 (ANI): Nagaland Governor La Ganesan graced the inauguration of the 19th Foundation Day of Shilpgram as the chief guest, which was organized by the North East Zone Cultural Centre at Shilpgram, Panjabari, Guwahati on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor who is also the chairman of NEZCC said that this majestic event not only celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the North East Region of India but also reflects the significance of preserving and promoting our diverse traditions and art forms.

The Nagaland Governor said that it is essential to recognize the pivotal role that the North East Zone Cultural Centre has played in nurturing and preserving our cultural heritage as everyone delves into the festivities over the next few days.

He mentioned that the tireless efforts of the organizers, the enthusiastic participation of the performers, and the support of all the stakeholders are all instrumental in ensuring the success of this festival year after year.

The Governor commended the dedication and commitment of the entire team behind the Shilpgram Mahotsav 2024.

He also lauded their relentless pursuit of excellence has made this event a beacon of cultural expression and a testament to the enduring spirit of our traditions.

The Governor urged everyone to embrace the diversity that defines them and find unity in our shared traditions as people embark on this inspiring journey of cultural exploration and celebration.

The Governor also called upon the participants to cherish the memories they create their and carry the spirit of this festival with them as a reminder of the beauty and resilience of our cultural heritage.The Governor expressed his gratitude to the North East Zone Cultural Centre for this invitation and for their unwavering dedication to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage.

He also lit the light of the festival Lamp followed by the dignitaries.Marking the Shilpgram Mahotsav 2024, "Colours of India" a choreographic presentation of folk dances was displayed by ZCCs. Besides, the Director, of NEZCC, Dr. Prashanna Gogoi, SNA Awardee gave a welcome address. This celebration 19th Foundation Day of Shilpgram will conclude on January 21. (ANI)

