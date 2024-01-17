New Delhi, January 17: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in live-in relationship with her mother, police said on Wednesday. Sharing details of the sordid incident reported from north Delhi, a police official said that on January 14, an FIR was registered under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 POCSO Act at Burari police station against Ankit Yadav, 29, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad for raping a minor girl, a resident of Burari.

"The victim’s mother told police that she was in a live-in relationship for eight years with Ankit, a bus driver on contract. She has a son from this relationship. The woman, who was away in the hospital on July 23, left her children at home. It has been alleged that Ankit took advantage of the unattended kids to rape the minor. He threatened her and has committed the act a few times in the past too," the official said. Delhi Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping and Killing Minor Girl in Swaroop Nagar; DCW Takes Suo Moto Cognisance.

"The woman reported the matter to the police on which immediately legal action was taken," the official added. "The medical examination and counselling of the victim have been done. Statement under section 164 CrPC has been recorded. The accused was arrested and has been sent to judicial custody,” the official said, adding that the woman has three children from the first marriage she left eight years ago.

