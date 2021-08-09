Kohima, Aug 9 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,709 on Monday as 81 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur and Mokukchung registered the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by Zunheboto at 13, and 11 each in Kohima and Tuensang districts.

Sixty more patients were cured of the disease during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 25,906, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 90.23 per cent.

With no fresh fatality, the COVID-19 death toll in the state remains unchanged at 585.

The state now has 1,397 active cases, and 821 patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has tested over 2.78 lakh samples for the infection, and altogether 6,30,407 people have been vaccinated till Sunday.

