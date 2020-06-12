India News | Nagaland Reports Highest Single-day Spike of 26 Cases, Tally Rises to 156

Kohima, Jun 12 (PTI) Nagaland reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 26 fresh infections, taking the state's tally to 156 on Friday, Minister for Planning and Coordination Neiba Kronu said.

The previous highest single-day spike was on June 4 when 22 cases were reported.

"Today, nine samples have tested positive for COVID- 19, and another 17 samples had tested positive late last night," Kronu, also a government spokesperson on COVID-19, told the media at the Secretariat Conference hall.

Of the total 156 cases, 126 were active and 30 have recovered. he said.

The minister also informed that all the positive persons are receiving medical care at the designated COVID-19 hospitals.

Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a Twitter update said that the 17 new COVID-19 cases reported last night were from the 67 samples of people from Dimapur quarantine centre tested in Assam's Dibrugarh.

He also said that another nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported out of 251 samples tested at the BSL-3 Lab at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima.

Of the nine, six are from Dimapur quarantine centre, two from Kohima and one from Peren quarantine centre, he said.

Dimapur district tops the list of COVID-19 infections in the state with 123 cases, followed by Kohima (26), Tuensang (5) and Peren district (2).

