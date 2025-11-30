Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 30 (ANI): The Union government has relaxed the protected area regime for the Hornbill festival.

The Hornbill Festival is an annual 10-day cultural celebration held from December 1 to 10 in Nagaland. Known as the "Festival of Festivals," it unites the state's diverse Naga tribes, bringing together their traditions, music, dances, and cuisine in one place. The event takes place at the Kisama Heritage Village, located about 12 kilometres from the state capital, Kohima.

In a press statement, the DIPR (Department of Information and Public Relations) Nagaland stated that this was conveyed to the Chief Secretary of Nagaland in a letter dated November 29 from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It may be recalled that the state government had made several appeals to the Government of India for a relaxation of this regime over the past 12 months.

"The Nagaland Chief Minister had met central leaders, including the Union Home Minister, on multiple occasions and had also written to the Government of India several times. Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio's latest letter to Home Minister Amit Shah was dated 28th November 2025 and appealed to the Centre as a member of the National Democratic Alliance. Even the State Cabinet had resolved to object to the imposition of the PAP regime in Nagaland," said in the press statement.

It also stated that the Home Ministry's letter to the Chief Secretary acknowledged that the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival will involve six partner countries and that tourism plays an essential role in Nagaland's economy, particularly in generating livelihoods and employment opportunities.

"The letter states that tourists from across the country and around the world are expected to visit Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival. It states that the Partner Countries will be participating in various cultural events, business round tables and networking engagements; and that the State Government has requested the lifting of the PAP regime in the larger interest of promoting tourism, improving ease of movement, and strengthening integration with the rest of the country," said in the DIPR Nagaland press statement.

"The Home Ministry letter says that accordingly, the Government of India has considered the request of the Nagaland Government, keeping in view the importance attached to the Hornbill Festival of Nagaland," it stated.

On the other hand, Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Neiphiu Rio conveyed his greetings to the former Chief Ministers, Dr. S.C. Jamir, K.L. Chishi, and Dr. Shurhozelie, on the occasion of Statehood Day.

He also invited them to the inaugural programme of the 26th Edition of the Hornbill Festival, to be held at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, on December 1.

The invitation letter stated that the Hornbill Festival will be celebrated along with six countries as Partner Countries, namely France, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, Malta and Ireland, and Arunachal Pradesh as the partner state. (ANI)

