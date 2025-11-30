Chennai, November 30: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Sunday reported that the Northeast Monsoon remained vigorous over Tamil Nadu, bringing widespread rainfall across the state as Cyclone Ditwah continued to move northward parallel to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. According to the daily weather report issued at 1:40 pm, recorded at 8:30 am, rainfall occurred at most places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with temperatures remaining notably mild.

Coimbatore recorded the day's highest maximum temperature at 27.9°C, while Thoothukudi registered the lowest minimum temperature at 16°C. The IMD said Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, which moved northwards overnight, was positioned at 8:30 am over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, located 100 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, 110 km southeast of Puducherry and 180 km south-southeast of Chennai. The storm is expected to continue travelling northwards over the next 24 hours and remain within 30-60 km of the coastline by Sunday evening. Cyclone Ditwah Update: Red Alert in Northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry As Cyclonic Storm Approaches (Watch Videos).

The IMD also issued a red alert for multiple north Tamil Nadu districts, warning of extremely heavy rain in Tiruvallur and Ranipet on Sunday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Vellore, with isolated heavy rain likely in Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Puducherry. The report also stated that rainfall is forecast to gradually decrease from Monday, December 1, with light to moderate showers predicted across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until December 6. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Tiruvallur on Monday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning have been forecast for parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday and Monday and again on December 3 and 4. Strong surface winds reaching 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, are likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday. Gusty winds up to 75 kmph are expected over adjoining districts and the Karaikal region. For Chennai and its neighbourhood, the RMC has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, throughout Sunday. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 27 and 28°C, while the minimum may fall to 22°C. Cyclone Ditwah Update: IMD Issues Red Alert As Cyclonic Storm Continues Northward Parallel to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Coast (Watch Videos).

On Monday, the city is expected to see light to moderate spells of rain, with maximum temperatures rising slightly to 28-29°C. The IMD continues to monitor Cyclone Ditwah's movement and has advised residents to remain vigilant, as high winds and intense rainfall are likely to affect coastal and adjoining districts through the day.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)