New Delhi, November 30: Central government employees and pensioners are increasingly anxious over perceived anomalies in the recently notified Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). While the constitution of the new commission was initially welcomed, unions now say the fine print raises more questions than answers, especially regarding pension revision and the merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).

As Parliament’s Winter Session begins on December 1, lakhs of employees hope for clarity through questions listed by Members of Parliament in both Houses. Next week, the Ministry of Finance is expected to respond to key concerns flagged by staff unions over the 8th CPC’s mandate. 8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor Explained: How It Is Decided, What Influences It and the Possible Fitment Factor Employees and Pensioners Can Expect.

A crucial question uploaded on the Rajya Sabha website, posed by MPs Javed Ali Khan and Ramji Lal Suman, asks the government directly whether pension revision has been omitted from the 8th Pay Commission’s ToR. In earlier pay panels, the mandate explicitly included the revision of pension for existing retirees. The absence of such clarity this time has triggered fears of a significant shift in policy. 8th Pay Commission Update: Govt Dismisses Rumours on Scrapping HRA, DA and Other Allowances; What Employees Should Know.

Unions argue that excluding pension revision would disproportionately affect nearly 69 lakh pensioners who rely on periodic updates to maintain parity with serving employees. Pension associations warn that any departure from past practice could widen disparities between old and new pensioners, undermining decades of established norms.

Another key issue under scrutiny is the long-standing demand for the merger of DA and DR with basic pay. With DA already above the 50% threshold and inflation remaining high, employee groups say a merger would offer immediate relief. MPs have asked whether the government plans to implement this ahead of the 8th CPC’s final report, expected in 2027.

Adding to concerns is the ToR’s reference to the “unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes,” which pensioners fear indicates growing fiscal caution overshadowing social security commitments.

Employee federations are preparing to intensify their protests if the Finance Ministry’s reply on December 2 confirms their apprehensions. For now, staff and pensioners wait anxiously for clear, definitive answers on two crucial questions: Will pensions be revised under the 8th CPC, and is a DA–DR merger on the table anytime soon?

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2025 03:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).