Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): A fire broke out in an aluminum foil manufacturing unit on Friday evening in Umred MIDC in the Nagpur district, as per the fire department.

Speaking to ANI, Police Inspector Dhanaji Jalak said, "Six people were injured, and two of them are in critical condition. They have been shifted to Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes AIADMK's Return to NDA Camp Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Says 'Stronger Together, United Towards TN's Progress'.

As per the officials, fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the fire. No casualties were reported.

The reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Murshidabad Stir: Tension in West Bengal As Protests, Violence Break Out Over Waqf Amendment Act (See Pic and Video).

Further information on the incident is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)