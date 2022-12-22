Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday sparked a controversy after calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 'Father of the Nation' of 'New India'.

Speaking at a programme in Nagpur where she was invited as the chief guest, Amruta said, "India has two fathers of the nation. One belonged to the India of yore and the other is for a new India. I believe that Mahatma Gandhi is the 'Father of the Nation' of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the 'Father of the Nation' of new India."

Earlier, on November 19, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stoked a controversy, labelling Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an 'old idol'.

An emotive and iconic figure in Maharashtra, transcending political affiliations, the Governor's remark on the Maratha warrior did not go down well with leaders.

The statement sparked a massive furore and drew censure from Maratha organisations and opposition leaders alike. (ANI)

