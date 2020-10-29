Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI) Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Thursday registered 324 new coronavirus patients, taking its tally to 94,899, the local administration said.

As many as 13 more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 3,110, a District Information Office release said.

Besides, 508 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 87,259, it said.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 4,530, the release added.

Meanwhile, Nagpur district collector Ravindra Thakre donated blood plasma and appealed to people who have recovered from the infection to do the same.

