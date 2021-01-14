Nagpur, Jan 14 (PTI) Nagpur district registered 323 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,29,548 on Thursday, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said eight more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 4,050.

Also, 355 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recovered cases to 1,20,903, it said.

The district now has 4,595 coronavirus patients under treatment, the release said.

As many as 4,490 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 9,95,394, the release added.

