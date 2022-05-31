New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): With the BJP-led government having completed eight years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said there is an "unmissable section" on the NaMo App which showcases "eight years of seva" through innovative ways including quiz, word search and guess the image.

"There's an unmissable section on the NaMo App which showcases #8YearsOfSeva through innovative ways including a quiz, word search, guess the image section and more. I'd urge you all, especially my young friends to have a look," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister released benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme via video conference.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister empathised with the difficulties in the lives of those children who lost their loved ones due to coronavirus. "Every day's struggle, every day's challenges. It is difficult to put into words the pain of the children who are with us today, for whom this program is happening", a moved Prime Minister told the children. He told them that he is speaking as a member of the family, not as a Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will be in Shimla on Tuesday to take part in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', an initiative that "deepens the connect between people and the elected representatives". (ANI)

