New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Monday said the Namo Bharat trains and stations have been strategically designed to facilitate the movement of stretchers for patient transfers between Delhi and Meerut.

In a video, the NCRTC said all stations are equipped with spacious lifts and wide entry gates, while there are dedicated spaces inside the trains for stretchers, with attendants available to assist patients.

The corporation explained that if a patient needs to be transferred from a hospital in Meerut to Delhi, Namo Bharat would provide a faster and more convenient alternative without traffic delays.

It stated that the travel time and cost on Namo Bharat trains are significantly lower compared to other modes of transport.

According to the NCRTC, the travel time between Delhi and Meerut on the Namo Bharat train is approximately 40 minutes, with fares ranging from Rs 150 to Rs 600 depending on the distance.

Namo Bharat is currently being implemented between Delhi and Meerut, with 55 km of the 82-km stretch already operational.

The NCRTC stated that the route between Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh includes 11 stations, with trains running at a maximum operational speed of 160 kmph.

