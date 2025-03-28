Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh's new initiative called 'No Bag Day' will be observed on every Saturday for the students of Classes 1-10 from next academic year.

The key initiative is aimed at easing the academic workload on the students and at the same time, providing them with a balanced mix of extracurricular activities and learning for their holistic development.

A variety of interactive activities like quizzes, vocational training, seminars, debates, and sports competitions have been planned to foster creativity, teamwork and critical thinking among the students. This integration of vocational training, fine arts, and leadership programs in Andhra's education curriculum will shift the focus from rote learning to skill-based and experiential learning.

This initiative is in line with Minister Nara Lokesh's aim of establishing the government schools in the state as a national benchmark under the "Andhra Model Education" initiative. With comprehensive reforms in school education, his six-month-long planning has already started yielding promising results. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to equip students with essential skills through activities such as skill tests, club activities, spoken English and Spell Bee competitions, fine arts, vocational education, recreational games, performing arts, mock parliament sessions, and more.

Under this initiative, a short assessment will be conducted on every No Bag Day to reinforce learning and evaluate students' understanding of the week's lessons. Club activities will follow a pre-determined schedule to prepare students for various competitions, fostering teamwork and skill development. Dedicated slots will be utilized for spoken English enhancement and Spell Bee competitions, promoting vocabulary development and fluency in communication. The Creative Expression (CE) slot will engage students in activities such as drawing, clay modeling, origami, and gardening, nurturing their artistic and creative abilities.

Vocational education will be integrated into the curriculum during the Vocational (VOC) period, providing students with hands-on experience in various trades and crafts. Special educators and Career & Mental Health counselors will conduct inclusive education activities, including recreational games designed to enhance social interaction and cognitive skills. Additionally, performing arts such as singing, dancing, drama, and skits will be encouraged based on students' interests, fostering self-expression and cultural appreciation.

Value based education sessions, following the curriculum guidelines of Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao, will instill moral and ethical values in students. Furthermore, mock parliamentary sessions will provide real-time exposure to governance, debate, and decision-making processes. The Entrepreneurial Mindset Development Programme (EMDP) and role-play activities will be conducted as per the prescribed curriculum endorsed by the Headmaster (HM), SCERT, teachers, and subject experts. All activities outlined in the academic calendar will be implemented diligently to ensure a well-rounded educational experience.

Due to the arbitrary policies of the previous YSRCP government, a staggering million students dropped out of Government school, sparking intense debate. If students remained absent for two to three months consecutively, their details were placed in a drop box. A total of 5,94,863 names were recorded in this manner across the state. After excluding students who failed Class 10, those in educational institutions, ITIs, and polytechnics, it was found that 4,85,662 students had indeed dropped out during the last academic year. This shocking revelation emerged from a survey conducted on the drop box data maintained by the YSRCP government. Despite the Jagan government boasting about its welfare schemes, data revealed that 1,75,254 students dropped out due to financial difficulties.

Many names were recorded in the drop box without actual enrollment in schools. These findings expose how misleading policies inflated school attendance figures while masking the real dropout crisis. The School Education Department's report highlighted these discrepancies that despite 6,178 student deaths, their names remained in the drop box. 82,103 children were completely out of school due to parental migration, while 1,632 orphans lacked proper shelter and could not continue their education. Additionally, 44,818 students dropped out due to the relocation of primary schools to higher-grade institutions, lack of nearby schools, and inadequate transport facilities.

With the No Bag Day initiative, Nara Lokesh aims to integrate joyful learning with comprehensive educational development, ensuring students have a fulfilling and engaging experience every week. Given his innovative and transformative ideas, this is just the beginning, with many more initiatives expected in the coming days. The Education Minister is dedicating unprecedented time and effort to shaping students' futures, equipping them to compete in the fast-paced technological world. (ANI)

