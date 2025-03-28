Bhopal, March 28: The Madhya Pradesh Education Center, under the School Education Department, has announced the Class 5 and Class 8 examination results today, March 28, 2025. Director Harjinder Singh confirmed the release date during a press briefing on March 27. Students and parents can check the results on the official website, rskmp.in, by entering their roll number or Samagra ID.

The Class 5 and 8 final exams were conducted from February 24 to March 5, 2025. This year, over 11.17 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exam, while more than 11.68 lakh students took the Class 8 exam. In total, answer sheets of more than 22.85 lakh students were evaluated at 322 centers by over 19,000 examiners. SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date 2025 Out Shortly at sbi.co.in: When Is the Mains Exam Scheduled For? What Are the Next Steps After Prelims Results.

MP Board Result: How to Check Score?

The results were officially declared at 1 PM, and students can download their scorecards by following these steps: AIBE 19 Result 2025 Declared: All India Bar Examination Results Out at allindiabarexamination.com, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

Visit rskmp.in.

Click on the Class 5 or Class 8 result link.

Enter the roll number or Samagra ID.

Submit the details and download the result.

The announcement brings relief to lakhs of students and their families. The results play a crucial role in shaping students’ academic progression. For further details and live updates, students can visit the official website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2025 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).