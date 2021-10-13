New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Narayan Rane has exhorted the officers of the MSME Ministry to brace up for enhancing the output of the MSME sector.

The Minister categorically said that he would like to see a quantum jump in the performance of this sector, for which all segments of the Ministry will have to work in tandem, according to the release by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

He called for increased spending by the Ministry for the betterment of society at large. Rane pointed towards the possibility of a quantum jump in India's exports through the MSME sector, which can lead to achieving higher GDP.

He was speaking at the signing of the Contribution Agreement by the officials of the NSIC, NVCFL and SVL in New Delhi today.

He was accompanied by MoS MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of MSME B.B. Swain, CMD, NSIC & Chairperson NVCFL Alka Arora and MD & CEO, SVL K. Suresh. (ANI)

