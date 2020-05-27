India News | Narnaul Hottest at 47.2 Deg C as Heatwave Sweeps Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday, with Narnaul being the hottest place in the region at 47.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Narnaul was six degrees above normal, the Meteorological Department here said.

Blistering heat was witnessed Haryana's Hisar where the maximum settled at 46.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal limits, it said.

Among other places in the state, Ambala sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius, up by five notches, while it was 42.8 degrees Celsius in Karnal.

Sweltering heat also swept Patiala in Punjab which recorded a high of 44.2 degrees Celsius, up by four degrees.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above-normal temperatures of 43.5 degrees Celsius and 44.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also experienced a hot day at 42.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal limits.

According to the Met department forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is likely at isolated places on May 28 and 31, and with lightning and squally winds (speed 40-50 kmph) on May 29 and 30 in the two states.

