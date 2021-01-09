Nashik, Jan 9 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra increased by 273 on Saturday to reach 1,12,293, while the day also saw two deaths and 216 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district is 2,010 and the recovery count is 1,08,582, he added.

With 2,314 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,56,428, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)