Nashik, Apr 24 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik rose by 5,918 on Saturday to reach 2,98,319, while the day also saw 46 deaths and 5,034 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 3,272 and the recovery count is 2,47,343, he added.

With 24,369 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 11,15,980, he said.

In another development, an 'Oxygen Express' train brought 27.826 metric tons of liquid medical oxygen to Nashik on Saturday, additional district collector Dattaprasad Nade said.

Nade, who is the medical oxygen cell coordinator here, said four tankers were unloaded at Nashik Road railway station, of which two are for Nashik district and two for Ahmednagar.

"A total of 27.826 MT oxygen was received for Nashik district and 24.736 MT for Ahmednagar district. In all, 52.560 MT has been received. From Nashik's load, 4 MT will be given to Dhule," he informed.

